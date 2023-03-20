The death of four soldiers in “Desna”: the SBI named the reason

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that the cause of the death of four servicemen in the 169th educational center "Desna" named after Prince Yaroslav the Wise (Chernihiv region) was the rupture of ammunition during regular firing.

Criminal proceedings have been registered on the fact of violating the rules of handling weapons (Article 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The bodies of the servicemen were sent to the Chernihiv Regional Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination for appropriate research. The SBI did not provide any other details.