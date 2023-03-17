Civilians are again asked to surrender their weapons in Dnipropetrovsk region. The authorities gave 10 more days

Civilians are again asked to return their firearms and ammunition within another 10 days in Dnipropetrovsk region. This is a weapon that was issued at the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

In total, two thousand units of weapons were issued in the region, of which 1.5 thousand have already been returned, and another 500 still remain with the civilian population.

The military administration established the names of all people who have such weapons and those who gave them away.

"I am giving the last deadline — 10 more days for the voluntary surrender of small arms. After that, there will be responsibility, in accordance with the current legislation. Weapons in illegal circulation are inadmissible," the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak emphasized.