Curfew hours are planned to be reduced in Kyiv from March 26

The Kyiv City Military Administration informed about a curfew reduction from March 26. According to the working version, it will last from 00:00 to 05:00. However, this issue is still being negotiated.

This duration of the curfew will allow to increase the running time of public transport and should contribute to the reduction of social tension, the increase of production, and the creation of new jobs. Service companies will also be able to extend their work hours.

During the curfew, it is forbidden to be on the street and in other public places, as well as to move by vehicle or on foot. If a person is on the street during the prohibited time, the curfew patrol has the right to detain him and check the presence of documents, establish the reason for violating the curfew.