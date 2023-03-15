In Ukraine, the first clinic for prosthetics will open in April. How to sign up for a queue

On April 3, the first stage of the modern Superhumans Center clinic will open on the base of the military hospital in Vynnyky (Lviv).

This was reported by the head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

A laboratory for manufacturing and assembling prostheses will be available for military and civilians; department of physical rehabilitation; a pool for rehabilitation and a department of psychological support.

For people affected by war, all clinic services will be free of charge.

To get in line for prosthetics, you need to fill out a form. Even before the official opening of the center, the clinic installed bionic prostheses from a British company to two Ukrainian soldiers.

The medical facility will be staffed by highly qualified Ukrainian specialists who will take over the experience of doctors from the worldʼs leading clinics.