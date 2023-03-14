The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed a hundred enemy attacks and destroyed 740 occupiers over the past day

The Russian occupiers are still trying to capture Bakhmut and are carrying out intense attacks near Avdiivka and Maryinka.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine based on the results of March 13.

Despite significant losses, the enemy continues its offensive in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

Last day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 100 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.

During the day, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out 10 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated.

The Defense Forces also destroyed 740 Russian invaders, 10 tanks and 16 artillery systems.