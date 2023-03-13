The former head of the State Food and Grain Corporation was extradited to Ukraine. He was detained in 2019

The former head of the State Food and Grain Corporation Petro Vovchuk was extradited from Lithuania to Ukraine. He is suspected of causing losses to the state of $60 million.

SAPO writes about this on its Facebook.

They noted that Vovchuk was extradited on March 13. He was wanted since March 2017, but in October 2019 he was detained in Lithuania. He tried to get asylum, but without success.

"After the decision on extradition, the suspect appealed against it allegedly because of the danger caused by the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. Despite this, after 4 years of court hearings, the person was still extradited to Ukraine," the SAPO said.

According to the investigation, Vovchuk, with the help of an international grain trader, organized an illegal corruption scheme in which the grain of state-owned companies was transferred through several entities and delivered to Saudi Arabia. They entered into contracts at undervalued prices, but the funds for the delivered grain were never paid. This led to losses of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine in the amount of $60 million.