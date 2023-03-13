The SBI is investigating the beating of a conscript in the military part of Zhytomyr region. The officer faces 8 to 12 years in prison

The SBI is investigating the beating of a soldier by an officer at the 190 training center in Zhytomyr region. The officer faces 8 to 12 years in prison. His actions were previously classified as an abuse of power or official authority by a military official, committed under martial law (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Investigators have already interrogated the suspected junior lieutenant. He insists that the soldier was allegedly intoxicated. Currently, there is no threat to the soldierʼs life and health, the severity of the injuries is being determined.
- On March 11, a video of the beating of a conscript soldier by an officer, which allegedly took place in the 190 training center in the village of Huiva (Zhytomyr region), spread on social networks.
- The local edition "Pershyi Zhytomyrskyi" wrote that in the video the commander of the 2nd platoon of the guard company, Lieutenant Viktor Vitusevych. It was he who kicked the soldier. The servicemen of this unit complained that this happens systematically.