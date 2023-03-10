Rafael Grossi became the Director General of the IAEA for the second time

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency supported the re-election of Rafael Grossi as Director General of the IAEA. None of the 35 countries raised objections. The term of office was extended for four years.

This was reported by the IAEA press service.

"I’m deeply honoured by the Board’s unanimous decision to appoint me for another term in office, and very grateful for the confidence and trust Member States continue to place in me as head of this truly remarkable organization," commented Rafael Grossi.

He first became the Director General of the IAEA on December 2, 2019.

His second term in office begins on December 3 this year and will last until December 2, 2027. He is the sixth Director General since the IAEA was founded in 1957.