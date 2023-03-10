The government imposed a moratorium on court payments for Russia and its citizens

The government adopted a resolution that imposes a moratorium on the payment of state funds to plaintiffs whose ultimate beneficiaries are the Russian state or Russians themselves with more than 10% of the authorized capital in the plaintiff company.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

"The resolution establishes a moratorium (ban) on the performance, including by force, of monetary and other obligations at the expense of the State Budget of Ukraine, by creditors (collectors) for whom foreign legal entities are the ultimate beneficial owner, member or participant (shareholder), which has a share in the authorized capital of 10% or more, which are the Russian Federation and citizens of the Polish Federation, except for those who live on the territory of Ukraine on legal grounds," noted the Ministry of Justice.

At the same time, the moratorium will not apply to the gratuitous alienation/transfer of property in favor of the state of Ukraine and to the satisfaction of the National Bankʼs requirements for loans granted to banks to support liquidity.

Thus, banking institutions will not be able to use the moratorium as an excuse to avoid paying debts to the National Bank.

On the basis of a court decision or by way of inheritance, people associated with the aggressor state will acquire the right to property (since it is impossible to limit such acquisition) and will be able to own and use this property.