In Tel Aviv, a Hamas militant staged a shooting. Three people were injured

In Israel, three people were injured as a result of a terrorist attack by Hamas in Tel Aviv. An armed Hamas militant opened fire on a crowded street in the city center. Three people were injured.

Reuters writes about it.

Police cordoned off Dizengoff Street in the city center. The militant was confronted by two policemen and two civilians. The attacker was shot dead by the police.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident a terrorist act and promised to strengthen security measures in the country. The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) claimed responsibility for the attack.