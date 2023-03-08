Britain opened a military base in northern Norway

Great Britain has announced the opening of the Camp Viking military base in northern Norway to strengthen NATOʼs capabilities in the Arctic.

The Royal Navyʼs statement did not name any countries, including Russia, but said the campʼs “location is ideal for deterring threats in the region and situated so the UK can respond rapidly if needed to protect NATO’s northern flank and its close ally, Norway”.

The base will house the Royal Marines, which will become "the tip of the Arctic spear, the unit the UK turns to when it needs troops able to fight in cold weather extremes."

The base is located about 40 miles (thatʼs about 65 kilometers) south of the city of Tromsø. Norway shares a 198-kilometer border with Russia.