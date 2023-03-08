In Ukraine, a scheme to steal state gas worth 100 million hryvnias was revealed

In Ukraine, a large-scale scheme of misappropriation of industrial volumes of natural gas belonging to the company "Operator of the gas transport system of Ukraine" was exposed.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on March 8.

The management of a private company engaged in the sale of gas is involved in the organization of the scheme. Due to forged documents, the dealers illegally took gas from the state monopolist, but the investigators did not allow it to be sold.

The forged documents are forged bank guarantees for the fulfillment of obligations for the total amount of UAH 195 million, which made it possible to pump natural gas into gas storage facilities without actual payment for raw materials.

The court seized almost 3.5 million cubic meters of natural gas, which businessmen stole from the state. The total value of the seized raw materials is almost 100 million hryvnias.