In Estonia, the party of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas won the parliamentary elections. She has a record result

In Estonia, the Reform Party of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas won the parliamentary elections. She received 37 seats in the Riigikogu.

ERR writes about it.

A total of 615,009 people voted, of which 301,495 voters used paper ballots, 313,514 — electronic ones. The Reform Party won 31.2% of the vote. This is three times more than in the previous composition of the parliament.

"I want to thank all the voters. Thank you for this trust, I thank you for the fact that we have been able to run the government for two years and I thank you very much for the votes you cast," said the leader of the party, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

The conservative Peopleʼs Party of Estonia (EKRE) received 16.1% of the vote or 17 seats in the Riigikogu, two seats less than in the previous composition. Its leader, Martin Helme, questioned the results of the electronic vote and said that his party goes in the opposition.

The Center Party took third place with 15.3% of the vote. It received 16 mandates — 10 fewer than in the previous composition of the Riigikogu.