The European Union will hand over 5,000 solar panels to Ukraine

The European Union will transfer 5,700 solar panels to Ukraine. They will be part of the first batch of such deliveries.

This was announced on Twitter by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"Russia is targeting Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. We are working with Ukraine to restore electricity supplies by repairing and restoring damaged infrastructure and by developing and deploying renewable energy," she said.

The first batch of 5,700 panels will be donated by the Italian company ENEL. They were produced on the island of Catania with the support of the European Innovation Fund. This number of panels will be able to cover 11,000 square meters of roofs of public buildings.

The panels should arrive by the summer of 2023. They will be able to provide electricity to schools, hospitals, fire departments, etc.