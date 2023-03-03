Two men were arrested in the USA for sending aircraft equipment to Russia

In the USA, two Americans were arrested in the city of Kansas City (Missouri) on suspicion of sending aviation technology to Russia.

This is reported by Reuters.

It is about 59-year-old Cyril Buyanovskyi and 55-year-old Douglas Robertson. They are accused of conspiring to circumvent US export laws by selling avionics to customers operating Russian-made aircraft around the world.

The men owned the KanRus Trading Company, which supplied Western aviation equipment to Russian companies and provided repair services for equipment used in Russian-made aircraft. On February 28, 2022, after the US authorities detained a shipment of avionics, the US Department of Commerce notified the men that they needed a license to export the equipment. They hid and distorted the true destinations of their exports, and shipped equipment through third countries. For example, in May, June and July, they smuggled goods through Armenia and Cyprus.

The defendants are charged with conspiracy, exporting controlled goods without a license, falsification and failure to provide export information, and smuggling goods in violation of the US law. If found guilty, they face up to 20 years in prison.

Avionics includes the communication, navigation, flight control, and threat detection systems installed on aircraft. The US imposed additional restrictions on avionics after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.