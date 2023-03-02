The sixth team of IAEA experts arrived at Zaporizhzhia NPP

The sixth team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russian troops.

This was announced by the general director of the organization, Rafael Grossi.

In February, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the Russian military is deliberately blocking the rotations of IAEA employees from the Zaporizhzhia NPP, but this is a gross violation of international law.

In early September 2022, the IAEA mission visited the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Rafael Grossi said that two experts of the organization will continue to work at the NPP on a permanent basis.