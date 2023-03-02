The most expensive Ukrainian cartoon “Mavka. Forest Song” was released widely

The most expensive cartoon of Ukrainian production "Mavka. "Forest Song" was released in a wide national distribution. The project was created based on Lesya Ukrainkaʼs "Forest Song".

This was reported by the press service of Derzhkino.

Immediately after the release in Ukraine, the wide distribution of the cartoon abroad will begin.

As of July 2021, the total budget of the cartoon was estimated at 187.2 million hryvnias, and the share of state funding is 49.5 million hryvnias.

The directors of the new Ukrainian full-length 3D cartoon are Oleksandra Ruban and Oleg Malamuzh. The main characters of the cartoon are voiced by Yulia Sanina, Dzidzio, Olena Kravets, Artem Pyvovarov, Oleg Skrypka, Natalka Denysenko and others. The soundtracks for the cartoon were created by the band "DakhaBrakha".