The US intelligence services did not find evidence of the involvement of foreign countries in the emergence of the “Havana syndrome”

The US intelligence services did not find evidence of the involvement of Russia or other countries in cases of "Havana syndrome" in American diplomats.

The Associated Press writes about it.

In 2016, dozens of US diplomats working in Cuba began to complain of specific symptoms — headaches, dizziness, impaired vision, and others. The symptoms appeared after they heard a strange sound. Soon this condition was called "Havana syndrome".

Investigators looked in detail at approximately 1,500 cases in 96 countries and found no credible evidence of a foreign weapon that could have caused the symptoms described, or a listening device that could have accidentally triggered "Havana syndrome."

American investigators concluded that most of these cases have various causes, from environmental factors to undiagnosed diseases.