WizzAir has suspended flights to and from Chisinau since March 14

The Hungarian airline WizzAir will suspend flights to and from Chisinau from March 14. In a statement published on February 27, the company clarified that it made this decision due to the danger of the airspace over Moldova.

The information was also confirmed by the Civil Aviation Authority, promising to provide details later.

"The safety of passengers and crew remains Wizz Airʼs number one priority, and as a result of recent developments in Moldova and the high, but not imminent, risk in the countryʼs airspace, Wizz Air has taken the difficult but responsible decision to suspend all flights to Chisinau starting on March 14," — it is stated in the statement of Wizz Air.

WizzAir has assured that it will continue to operate at the airport in Iasi, increasing the number of flights to Berlin, Barcelona, Milan, Bergamo, Bologna, Rome, Larnaca and London. Flights to Prague, Hamburg and Budapest were canceled.