In Kryvyi Rih, the police neutralized a drug cartel. They sold more than a million dollars worth of drugs every month

In Kryvyi Rih, over 1,200 law enforcement officers detained 37 members of the "Dvadtsiativski" criminal group, including 10 of its leaders, during a large-scale special operation. The monthly profit of their drug cartel reached more than a million dollars.

This was reported to the National Police.

The drug business was organized by three residents of Kryvyi Rih who have connections in the criminal environment. They enlisted the support of several media resources, through which they spread lies about law enforcement officers investigating the activities of drug gangs in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The drug cartel network consisted of three criminal organizations and six organized groups. The organizers carefully selected the "workers", and the representatives of the separate units hardly had any contact with each other. In this community, there was a clear hierarchy and division of roles — there was control over the work of laboratories, their security, "chemists", "financiers", etc.

The network of drug laboratories was located in rented garage spaces and in an apartment in Kryvyi Rih. In these places, on an industrial scale, up to 40 kg of ready-made psychotropic substances were produced every month.

The police conducted more than 200 simultaneous searches and seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, precursors, 310,000 dollars, 103,000 euros and more than 500,000 UAH, weapons and cartridges of various calibers, ammunition, more than two dozen bank cards, and mobile phones, data dealers, "customers" and debtors, as well as 40 cars, vintage books, and icons.

The court has already sent six leaders to custody without the possibility of bail. The cartelʼs property was seized.