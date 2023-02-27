The trailer for the film about the Russian-Ukrainian war “Life on the Edge” has been released. It was directed by veterans

The trailer of the Ukrainian documentary Life on the Edge (Життя на межі) has been released. Its directors were veterans of the Russo-Ukrainian war, who depicted in the picture the events from 2014 to today.

The director was Pavlo Peleshok, and the producer was Yurko Ivanyshyn. Their 2016 film Winter on Fire was nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film.

To create the video, the authors processed 640 hours of archival materials.

Life on the Edge is a film about the formation and development of the Ukrainian resistance from the events of the Revolution of Dignity to the full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine.