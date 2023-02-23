Until the end of the war, the Verkhovna Rada deprived the MP Leros of the right to participate in the plenary session

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) deprived the MP Geo Leros — he was expelled from the "Servant of the People" faction — of the right to participate in the work of the parliament until the end of the session, that is, until the end of the war. Such a decision was made due to his violation of deputy ethics.

"The Verkhovna Rada is currently working in the mode of a continuous meeting, therefore Geo is deprived of participation until the end of the current session (this is the beginning of September 2023) or until the end of martial law and, accordingly, a change in the special regime of the Verkhovna Radaʼs work during war. That is, most likely, for half a year," the MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted.

Such a sanction was applied due to an offensive statement addressed to the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, which was made in the presence of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the regulations of the Verkhovna Rada, at the plenary session, the speaker should not use offensive expressions, obscene words, or call for illegal actions. If the speaker violates this requirement, the chairperson of the plenary session warns him of the inadmissibility of such statements and appeals or stops his speech, in case of repeated violation — deprives him of the right to speak at this plenary session.