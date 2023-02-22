The President responded to the electronic petition to restore the declaration

The President Volodymyr Zelensky is waiting for the adoption of draft law No. 8071, which provides for the restoration of the declaration of officials. This is stated in the presidentʼs response to a petition signed by more than 25 000 people.

So, the President supported the petition, then it up to MPs.

Currently, there is a rule that stipulates that within three months after the end of martial law, all declarations that were not submitted due to the suspension of electronic declaration must be submitted.