The Ministry of Education recommends switching to distance learning from February 22 to 24

The Ministry of Education and Science (MES) recommends that all educational institutions switch to distance learning from February 22 to 24, 2023.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Education and Culture Serhiy Shkarlet.

As of today, as a result of Russian aggression, 3 128 educational institutions were damaged, of which 441 were completely destroyed. 461 children died at the hands of the occupier, 926 were injured.

In view of these statistics, the MES considers it appropriate to protect schoolchildren and students in the period of the anniversary of the beginning of the Russian invasion.