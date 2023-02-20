Before Bidenʼs visit, the United States communicated with Russia about the security issue. American intelligence was waiting in Poland

During the visit of the U.S. President Joe Biden to Ukraine, American reconnaissance planes watched Kyiv from the territory of Poland.

This was reported by the Associated Press (AP) with reference to the White House.

The publication also writes that shortly before Joe Bidenʼs visit to Ukraine, the White House communicated with the Russian Federation in order to prevent a conflict between the two nuclear-armed countries.

Biden departed Joint Base Andrews near Washington at 4:15 a.m. Sunday, stopping at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany before heading to Ukraine. He arrived in Kyiv at 08:00 Kyiv time on Monday, February 20.

"In the White House, the planning of Bidenʼs visit to Kyiv took place behind closed doors — with a relatively small group of aides who were briefed on the plans — for security reasons. The president traveled with only a few senior aides and two journalists to maintain secrecy," the article reads.

According to AP, while Biden was in Ukraine, American reconnaissance aircraft, including the E-3 Sentry airborne radar and the RC-135W Rivet Joint aircraft, monitored Kyiv from Polish airspace.