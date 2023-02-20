In the spring, the Ministry of Digital Transformation will launch a military tech cluster on the basis of the Innovation Development Fund

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine plans to launch a military tech cluster on the basis of the Innovation Development Fund in the spring. President Volodymyr Zelensky set such a task.
This was reported to Babel by the head of the Ministry of Statistics Mykhailo Fedorov.
This project is aimed at supporting specialists who develop military technologies.
"This will be a platform for combining public and private initiatives to develop innovative solutions in the interests of the military sphere, which will help Ukraine gain a technological advantage over the enemy and bring victory closer," noted Fedorov.
The cluster will perform four main functions:
- creation of a single coordination platform in the field of military technologies;
- support for entrepreneurs working in the field of miltech;
- fast delivery of technological solutions in the field of defense to customers;
- effective interaction with all teams and stakeholders working in Ukraine and abroad.
The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine also actively supports the launch of the Miltech cluster.
- A week ago, three Ukrainian military tech startups presented their own developments to Mykhailo Fedorov.