A committee of the Ukrainian Parliament recommended to pass a law on medical cannabis

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on the Health of the Nation recommended that the Ukrainian Parliament adopt a law on the legalization of the use of cannabis for medical purposes.

This is stated on the website of the parliament.

The committee proposed to provide for the production of narcotic drugs only from hemp for medical purposes. In addition, the law directly proposes to determine the content of tetrahydrocannabinol in hemp for industrial purposes at a level not higher than 0.3%, and for medical hemp — respectively higher than 0.3%. The lawmakers also proposed to remove hemp for industrial purposes from the scope of the law on drug trafficking, which is fully in line with the 1961 UN Convention on Narcotic Drugs.

The document also proposes to allow the determination of the content of tetrahydrocannabinol in hemp for medical purposes in state laboratories, and in hemp for industrial purposes — in laboratories of any form of ownership.

Thus, the Committee recommended the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the document in the first reading and to prepare this document for the second reading, taking into account the proposals of the subcommittees of the Committee on Health Protection, Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Activities, as well as to adapt it to the relevant provisions of European Union law and international legal obligations of Ukraine in the sphere of European integration.