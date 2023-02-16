The head of the World Bank is resigning due to differences with the White House

World Bank President David Malpass is set to leave his post early at the end of June. The corresponding statement was published on LinkedIn.

"I have informed the Board of Directors of the World Bank Group of my intention to resign at the end of the fiscal year," Malpass wrote.

Reuters writes that the release is dictated by differences in climate issues between the White House and Malpass.

Malpass began his work in 2019, during Trumpʼs term, and his five-year term was supposed to end in April 2024.

However, Malpass came under fire in September 2022 when he failed to explain his position on climate change.

At Climate Week in New York, he was asked if he agreed with the scientific consensus that human burning of fossil fuels is rapidly and dangerously warming the planet.

"I donʼt even know," Malpass replied then. "Iʼm not a scientist."