The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warned of possible flooding in two regions due to the overflow of the Desna River

The Ukrainian hydrometeorological center warned of possible flooding in Chernihiv and Kyiv regions due to the overflowing of the Desna River. Water can flood roads.

The Ukrhydrometeorological Center writes about this on its Facebook page.

It was noted there that significant flooding of the floodplain will be observed on February 13-16. Because of this, the roads between the riverside villages may be flooded, as well as partially flooded some settlements in Chernihiv region.

Flooding of some roads is also expected in the Novgorod-Siverskyi and Koryukivskyi districts of the Chernihiv region.

In Kyiv region, there is a threat in the Brovary district, near the village of Litky. There, sharp fluctuations in water levels up to 0.1-0.6 m per day are possible, there is a possibility of flooding of the left bank of the Desna.