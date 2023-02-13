The former first deputy head of the MH received suspicion. He allegedly contributed to the registration of drugs of unproven quality

The former First Deputy Minister of Health Oleksandr Komarida was declared the suspicion. He is accused of facilitating the illegal registration of drugs of unproven quality.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) writes about this.

The investigation established that he made an illegal decision regarding state registration under a simplified procedure of a foreign drug, which is actually a biologically active supplement and requires additional research. So, this dietary supplement could not be registered as a medicinal product, especially in the "accelerated" mode.

Currently, a pre-trial investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and the circle of persons involved in it.

Komarida himself was charged under Art. 321-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the established order of preclinical study, clinical trials and state registration of medicinal products). He faces up to five to eight years in prison.