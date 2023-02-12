Zelenskyi introduced sanctions against 200 people associated with Russia

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed a decree on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the introduction of personal sanctions against 200 individuals associated with the Russian Federation.

The relevant document No. 75/2023, together with the relevant decision of the NSDC and its annex, is posted on the website of the head of state.

The full package of sanction restrictions is being introduced for 50 years.

The restrictions apply mostly to citizens of Russia. Sanctions, in particular, were introduced against the Russian diplomat, one of the closest assistants of the dictator Vladimir Putin in matters of foreign economic policy, Yuri Ushakov.

Ukrainian collaborator Andriy Chernichuk, who was appointed by the Russian company Rosatom as the "general director" of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, was also sanctioned.

The presidential decree enters into force from the date of publication.