The Telegraph: Britain is considering the possibility of producing its weapons in Ukraine

The Telegraph, citing sources, writes that senior officials of the British defense industry are discussing with Kyiv the possibility of producing their weapons in Ukraine. Other European defense companies are also conducting such negotiations with Ukraine.

According to the publication, these agreements will further deepen the countryʼs ties with NATO.

"British leaders traveled to Ukraine to consider the possibility of creating joint ventures that will produce weapons, including artillery, and vehicles locally under license," the newspaper writes.

The Prime Minister and the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain refused to comment, saying that this is an industry matter.

If the corresponding agreement is concluded, it will be the first case of joint production of Western weapons on the territory of Ukraine.