Zelensky: Ukraine will become a member of NATO after victory in the war, and a member of the EU in two years

President Volodymyr Zelensky predicts that Ukraine can become a full member of the European Union in two years.

He said this during a speech at a summit organized by the JP Morgan bank.

“Today there are certain pessimists among world leaders who believe that Ukraine needs 10 years to become a member of the EU. But they mostly know us and sometimes even fear our spirit, our energy. Therefore, we see that we can be in the EU in two years,” the president noted and added that after the victory in the war, Ukraine will become a member of NATO.

“We believe that we will be in NATO before all the leaders decide that our package of security guarantees is correct. Because they make decisions slowly, itʼs a bureaucracy. And I believe that after the victory we will be in NATO,” he emphasized.