During February 10, the Ukrainian military destroyed 1,140 occupiers. During the full-scale war, Russia has already lost approximately 136,880 of its soldiers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The occupiers also lose equipment:

tanks — 3,267 (+9 for yesterday);

armored fighting vehicles — 6,474 (+3);

artillery systems — 2,270 (+19);

rocket salvo systems — 463;

air defense means — 234 (+1);

airplanes — 295;

helicopters — 286 (+1);

operational-tactical level drones — 1,997 (+27);

cruise missiles — 857 (+61);

ships/boats — 18;

automotive equipment and tankers — 5,134 (+8);

special equipment — 214 (+3).

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Kreminna, Shypylivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Krasna Gora, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Paraskoviivka in the Donetsk region.