President of Moldova Maia Sandu informed about the resignation of the countryʼs government. The Prime Minister of the country Natalia Gavrilița informed that she is leaving her post.

"After one and a half years in office, I am announcing my resignation," Gavrilița said at todayʼs briefing.

The Prime Minister thanked everyone with whom she worked in this position, and also listed the achievements of her Cabinet.

"I am leaving with a sense of fulfilled duty and a calm heart. Dear citizens, I urge you to remain in solidarity to turn Moldova into a European state," she emphasized.

Sanduʼs deputy for national security became the new prime minister.

This rotation took place against the background of information from Ukrainian and Moldovan intelligence agencies about Russiaʼs preparation of measures to destabilize the country.