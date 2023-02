A gas cylinder exploded on the territory of the former factory in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

The explosion rang out at 3:45 p.m. Three people were pulled out from under the rubble. One person died.

Later, Klitschko clarified that the explosion occurred in a one-story warehouse, the building was destroyed on an area of 500 square meters. The reasons for the explosion are being investigated.