In the area of the city of Semenivka (Chernihiv region), the demolition of the rubble of an industrial building, which was hit by two Russian air missiles yesterday, was completed.

The head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Chaus clarified that Russian planes attacked the branch of the Irvantsivskyi Peat Plant of the SE "Chernihivtorf" in the village of Kuty Druhi. Two people died, two more were injured.