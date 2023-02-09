The MP from “Servant of the People” received suspicion for an undeclared Lexus

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has launched an investigation into the current MP, who did not declare a 2020 Lexus worth almost UAH 1.9 million.

Although the car belonged to his father, from the moment of its purchase, the MP used it together with his wife.

The Bureau and SAPO informed him of the suspicion, but the whereabouts of the MP have not been established.

According to "Babel" sources in the parliament, it is about MP from "Servant of the People" Serhiy Nahornyak.

He is also a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services and the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency.