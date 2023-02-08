The MP of “ES” Artur Herasymov refused to take the materials of the case about the estate in Spain. He called it a “show” and a “farce”

The MP of the "European Solidarity" ("ES") faction Artur Herasymov, who is suspected of not declaring an estate in Spain, refused to accept an indictment from the prosecutor.

The relevant video was published by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) on February 8.

On it, Herasymov refused to take the materials, threw the documents out of the car and drove away from the NABU detectives.

Artur Herasymov himself, in a comment to "Babel", called the handing over of the indictment to him a "show" for the sake of "distractions" and "inflating the case." According to him, NABU investigators know his addresses and he agreed to voluntarily come to NABU on February 13. He denies running away from investigators. The MP claims that he was in a hurry for the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament). Herasymov once again stated that he bought an estate in Spain with the money he earned before politics.

"I repeat once again — I am convinced of my rightness and I am ready to prove it in court. This "case" will fall apart in the same way as the case of the mythical bot farms. At one time, it was also actively inflated in the mass media and on the air of the "marathon of unity" or "unified news". But there are no "Herasymov sockpuppet farms" at all," added Herasymov.