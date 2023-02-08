NABU declared the suspicion to the exhibitor “Energoatom”, who currently manages the branch of “Ukrzaliznytsia”

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) declared the suspicion of abuse of office to the former general director of the separate Energoatom-Trading division of the Energoatom company.

This was reported in the press service of NABU.

The investigation established that in September 2020, Energoatom organized an auction for the sale of electricity. 32 companies took part in it. The suspect, who currently heads one of the branches of Ukrzaliznytsia, contributed to the victory of the "necessary" company, which purchased electricity at a price of only UAH 1 120 per 1 MWph. At the same time, other auction participants offered more favorable prices — up to UAH 1 300 for 1 MWph.

The company lost 93.76 million hryvnias due to the sale of electricity at a reduced price.