The Republicans are hesitating with arms for Ukraine, because they are not sure of our victory. The worldʼs leading media about the war on February 6

On Tuesday, February 7, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech to Congress. It is expected that one of its main topics will be helping Ukraine in its resistance to the Russian attack. The Washington Post assesses the political situation in which Biden will have to appeal to American parliamentarians. Its essence is that although support for Ukraine remains bipartisan, more than half of Republicans are against continuing to increase the flow of weapons to Ukraine. Both MPs from the party and its voters in their majority believe that the USA is doing "more than enough" to support Kyiv. These indicators increased after the decision to provide Ukraine with Abrams tanks. At the same time, it is obvious on the spot that Ukraine is still far from victory. Why are the Republicans slowing down this process? According to the publication, the key reason for this is the decrease in faith in the victory of Ukraine among the republicans. While more than 60% of supporters of the Democratic Party are still convinced that the war will end with the victory of Ukraine, only 42% of Republican supporters are convinced. And 43% believe that Russia will win in the end. Therefore, providing Ukraine with more weapons for an increasing number of Republican politicians means exposing the United States to greater danger — both now and in the future. Also, significantly more Democratic voters believe that the war and its outcome will significantly affect the future of the world and the United States in particular — 37%, against 24% among Republican voters. In both groups, the majority of voters are still convinced that Ukraine should not make territorial concessions in this war. However, 41% of Republican voters believe that the war should be ended as soon as possible, including through territorial compromises, compared to only 16% of Democratic voters. "It is similar to the question of which came first — the chicken or the egg," the article summarizes the results of the polls. "Republicans are delaying aid to Ukraine because they are not sure of its victory." Despite the fact that weapons are the key to the victory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the invaders. One way or another, there are more and more politicians in the American Congress who are ready to give Russia at least part of what it sought when planning the invasion.

