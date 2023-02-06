The court released the deputy head of the Sumy regional military administration on personal recognizance

The court released Oleh Klymenchukov, the deputy head of the Sumy regional military administration, on personal recognizance. He was accused of embezzling money allocated for restoration.

"Suspilne" writes about it. The prosecution demanded detention as a preventive measure. But Klymenchukov asked the court to reject the prosecution. The official noted that he is a temporarily displaced person and lives with his family. In addition, he does not have his own residence either abroad or in Ukraine.

"I want to be and live in the city of Sumy. The prosecutor did not provide sufficient grounds for these risks. All positions of the investigation are assumptions. If they take me into custody, itʼs a family tragedy for me," said the deputy head of the regional military administration.

The court decided to choose a preventive measure for him in the form of a personal commitment. At the same time, Klymchenchukovʼs defender announced that he would file an appeal.