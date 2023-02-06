The Prime Minister of Norway offered to allocate $7 billion to Ukraine over five years

The Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Haar Støre proposed to allocate 15 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately $1.5 billion) each year for five years for humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters.

It is planned that during the first year, half of this money will go to humanitarian aid, and the other half to military aid. In order to approve this proposal, a majority in the parliament must vote for it.

Despite Støreʼs proposal, the Norwegian publication The Local notes that there are no guarantees that the deputies will approve this proposal in its current form, since the government does not have a majority in parliament.