The SBU exposed the scheme in the Seaports Administration. More than 90 million hryvnias were stolen during the works at the Port of Pivdenny

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed officials of the Yuzhne branch of the "Seaports Administration of Ukraine" enterprise for embezzlement of state funds.

According to the SBU, the scheme was organized by the head of the branch in 2017-2018 and his two subordinates.

In May 2017, they signed a contract with a commercial structure to perform dredging works in the water area of the "Pivdenny" port (Odesa region). The cost of the works was inflated, and state money was transferred to the contractorʼs accounts. The inspection showed that the actual scope of work did not correspond to the documents.

In this way, more than 90 million hryvnias were withdrawn from the state enterprise.