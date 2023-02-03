The EU allocates the first billion euros to Ukraine for recovery and prepares the tenth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation

Ukraine will receive the first billion euros from the EU as part of the Rapid Recovery plan.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, following the results of the "Ukraine-EU" summit.

"Rebuilding houses, roads, infrastructure, schools, hospitals is a daily job that needs to be done. Thatʼs why itʼs so important that we start Rapid Recovery immediately," she emphasized.

She added that the European Commission has already created a special secretariat that coordinates the financing processes for the rapid recovery of Ukraine.

"That is why we are starting immediately," von der Leyen said.

She also announced the tenth package of sanctions against Russia, which will cost the Kremlin about €10 billion and will cover technology and sanctions circumvention.

"The tenth package of sanctions is on the way. We will implement it by February 24. Its volume will be about €10 billion," said von der Leyen.

She emphasized that the sanctions package focused on technologies that should not be used by the Russian military machine.

"We are taking a deeper look at components found in drones, for example, to make sure they are not available to Russia," von der Leyen said.