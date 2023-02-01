The SBU disclosed the details of the searches of the MP and developer Vadym Stolar

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the details of the searches of the MP of the group "Restoration of Ukraine"; and the businessman-developer of the capital Vadym Stolar. Thus, the SBU is investigating the participation of certain Kyiv construction companies in the legalization of Medvedchukʼs funds.

Representatives of construction companies of Kyiv controlled by Stolar were searched. These companies were involved in the legalization of money in the interests of former MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak. Similar schemes also worked for the benefit of citizens of Russia and Belarus, against whom Ukraine, the EU, and the United States imposed sanctions.

Various offshore and Russian banks bought out the corporate rights of Ukrainian developers and transferred money from the sale of real estate to "finance actions that harm state security."

Searches were conducted on February 1.