”It is necessary to put pressure on Russia”: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the accusations of human rights defenders about the use of prohibited mines

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to Human Rights Watchʼs accusations of the use of prohibited anti-personnel mines by the Ukrainian military. They emphasized that they will take the report into account, but pressure on Russia is needed to stop the aggression.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs writes about this.

They emphasized that the report will be analyzed by the Ukrainian institutions involved.

"Ukraine, exercising its right to self-defense in accordance with Art. 51 of the UN Charter, fully fulfills the assumed international obligations against the background of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide of the Ukrainian people committed by the Russian occupiers," the agency noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed that conventions on the prohibition of certain types of mines and weapons that cause excessive damage are important international mechanisms. However, it is necessary to work even more on the disarmament and joining of all countries, in particular, to increase the pressure on Russia.

They reminded that Ukraine has already destroyed three million anti-personnel mines, including stocks of dangerous POM-3 mines. Instead, the Russians actively use this type of mines in the war.