The buildings of “Kyivvodokanal” are being searched in the case of raiding

In the premises of Kyivvodokanal, the police are conducting searches in the case of raiding of non-residential buildings.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) press service.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the buildings used by Kyivvodokanal. It was the utility company that filed a statement about raiding the seizure of buildings — they want the court to overturn the decision to register property under other numbers, which was made by raiding.

Kyivvodokanal cooperates with the investigation, provides law enforcement authorities with the requested documentation for the purpose of an impartial and objective investigation.