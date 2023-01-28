Zelensky imposed sanctions against 185 people and companies that help Russia transport soldiers and equipment

By his decree, Volodymyr Zelenskyi implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against 185 individuals and legal entities that Russia uses to transport military equipment and soldiers by rail.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

Sanctions block the assets of these people, and their property will be used for Ukrainian defense.

"We will work to ensure that similar blocking is applied by other countries as well. I thank everyone who helps us strengthen sanctions against Russia," added Zelensky.

The president also thanked all the investigators who are exposing the ways that Russia is using in an attempt to circumvent Western sanctions.