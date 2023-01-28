Among the victims of the terrorist attack in Israel is a Ukrainian woman

As a result of the armed attacks in Jerusalem, which occurred during the last day, a citizen of Ukraine died, according to the message of the Ukrainian embassy in Israel.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel is deeply concerned and shocked by the terrible attacks in Jerusalem. Terror and violence against civilians and children are unacceptable. It is with sadness that we inform you that among the innocent victims there is a citizen of Ukraine," the diplomatic agency noted.

On the evening of January 27, a terrorist attack took place in a Jerusalem synagogue in the Neve Yaakov district, as a result of which at least seven people were killed and ten more were injured. Terrorist Fadi Ayesh, a member of Hamas, opened fire on people leaving the synagogue after Friday evening prayers. After that, he fled the scene in his car. In the end, the terrorist was eliminated by the police.

The very next day, January 28, two people were injured in a shooting near the Old City in Jerusalem. Both men, aged 47 and 23, are in serious condition, The Jerusalem Post reports.